Man denied parole for ‘brutal’ murder of college students in 1986 in Summit County

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced a 53-year-old man has been denied parole for the “brutal” murder of two college students in 1986.

Clinton Dickens is convicted of the rape and murder of 21-year-old Wendy Offredo and 20-year-old Dawn McCreery, according to a news release.

Wendy Offredo and Dawn McCreery were killed in 1986 in Summit County.
Wendy Offredo and Dawn McCreery were killed in 1986 in Summit County.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

The prosecutor’s office said Dickens would not have been up for parole until 2071, but a new Ohio law allows offenders who were under 18 at the time of their conviction an opportunity for parole after serving 18 to 30 years, depending on the crime.

Dickens was 17 years old when the murders took place, according to the release.

The prosecutor’s office said Offredo and McCreery were headed home from work when Dickens tossed a large piece of concrete from an overpass above I-77 in Akron, smashing the windshield of their car.

Dickens was with Richard Cooey, then 19, and a third teen, who the prosecutor’s office said left before the murders occurred.

Richard Cooey and Clinton Dickens murdered two college students in 1986 in Summit County.
Richard Cooey and Clinton Dickens murdered two college students in 1986 in Summit County.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

According to the release, Dickens and Cooey kidnapped the women after taking them to a payphone to make a call.

The prosecutor’s office said the men drove Offredo and McCreery to Norton, where they raped, beat and strangled them before dragging their bodies into the bushes.

Cooey was executed in 2008 for his role in the murders, according to the release, and Dickens will next be eligible parole in November of 2026.

