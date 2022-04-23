Man dies after lighting off fireworks during standoff at Stark County home, police say

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Uniontown police said a standoff turned into a rescue mission early Saturday morning after a man started lighting off fireworks inside his home, which are believed to have sparked a fire.

Uniontown Police Lt. Nate Weidman said two young girls made it out safely and the man died.

His death is being investigated as fire-related, according to Weidman, who did not release the man’s identity.

Weidman said officers were called out around 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 11000 block of Fairwynd Circle NW in Lake Township for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told by the 911 caller that the man had been talking about “suicide-by-cop,” Weidman said.

Weidman identified the caller as the suspect’s girlfriend.

During the standoff, the man allegedly set off several fireworks while barricaded in the home, and Weidman said it’s believed that a firework started the fire.

Weidman said authorities attempted to negotiate with the man to let the two children out.

The standoff continued for 45 to 50 minutes before the home was engulfed in flames, Weidman said.

That’s when authorities’ efforts became focused on saving the girls, who Weidman said are both under the age of 10.

One was rescued through a second story window, Weidman said, and the other came out through the front door.

Both children were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital to be checked out.

According to Weidman, the man had just been arrested Wednesday, April 20, on charges of inducing panic, fireworks possession and weapons under disability.

Weidman said he was released Friday, April 22, from the Stark County Jail.

Uniontown police will continue investigating.

Uniontown police were assisted on scene by Hartville police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Canton City SWAT and multiple local fire departments.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.