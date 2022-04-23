2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Nice end to the weekend before cooler temperatures return next week

Northeast Ohio Weather: Nice end to the weekend before cooler temps next week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Nice end to the weekend before cooler temps next week(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many areas across northeast Ohio topped out in the low 80s Saturday afternoon.

More warm temperatures are on the way Sunday, with again highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Cleveland will stay shy of breaking the high temperature record of 88° set back in 1925.

More sun and a few clouds with breezy winds out of south around 10-15 mph.

A cold front will move in overnight Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees early Monday before falling through the day.

Rain and a few rumbles will be around through the day Monday.

Cooler high temperatures return Tuesday in the low 50s.

Overnight Tuesday, a quick little disturbance will slide through, bringing the chance for a light rain/snow mix into early Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will only be in the low to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/23/2022

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/23/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/22/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/22/2022
19
Summer-like warmth moves in for the weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):