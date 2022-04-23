Northeast Ohio weather: Nice end to the weekend before cooler temperatures return next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many areas across northeast Ohio topped out in the low 80s Saturday afternoon.

More warm temperatures are on the way Sunday, with again highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Cleveland will stay shy of breaking the high temperature record of 88° set back in 1925.

More sun and a few clouds with breezy winds out of south around 10-15 mph.

A cold front will move in overnight Sunday into early Monday.

Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees early Monday before falling through the day.

Rain and a few rumbles will be around through the day Monday.

Cooler high temperatures return Tuesday in the low 50s.

Overnight Tuesday, a quick little disturbance will slide through, bringing the chance for a light rain/snow mix into early Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will only be in the low to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.