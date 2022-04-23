Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures in the 80s this weekend with rain returning late Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny later today, we’ll be treated to highs around 80.

We slip only into the lower 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday starts with sunshine before becoming partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers begin to arrive late Sunday night as lows retreat into the lower 60s.

Monday will feature periods of rain and temperatures falling through the 60s.

Under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs only in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.