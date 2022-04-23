2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Not Forgotten’: Northeast Ohio women start gravesite cleaning business to improve poor cemetery conditions

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROOKPARK, Ohio (WOIO) - On a bright and sunny Saturday morning, two Northeast Ohio women are paying their respects at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brookpark.

Christine Anderson and Deanna Lococo told 19 News they noticed over the last few years that some of the gravesites need some care.

“Some of these stones, they’re unreadable, you can’t even read who they are.

They’re covered with grass, weeds, totally forgotten,” said Anderson.

And so they started a business: “Not Forgotten Gravesite Cleaning.”

They bring their own materials, flowers, wreaths other items and get to work, on their hands and knees to bring those names to light.

“We’re passionate about this. We were inspired just by the mess of everything,” said Anderson.

“Not Forgotten” is a mobile service that plans to travel all over Northeast Ohio.

The women said loved ones deserved to rest in peace.

“It’s hurtful but it’s also very rewarding in the end because when we see the after picture, it’s amazing, we don’t want these people to be forgotten,” said Anderson.

Click here to learn more about Not Forgotten Gravesite Cleaning or call 440-650-6110 or 440-724-6517.

