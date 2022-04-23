2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old boy abducted in Clark County

Kaiden Coran
Kaiden Coran(Amber Alert)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for 7-year-old Kaiden Coran after he was abducted from Clark County on April 22, the alert stated.

Coran is 3′ tall, weighs 75 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, dark blue shorts, and red and black Nike cleats.

Poice said he was taken by his mother Khadejha E. Coran, who is a non-custodial parent, from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road.

Khadejha Coran, 25, was described as 5′5″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, a dark green or blue jacket, and gray pants.

The car involved is a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with Ohio plate HRE 8196.

Call 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the car.

