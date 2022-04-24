1 dead, 1 seriously injured after ATV crash in Stark County

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Sunday said a crash involving two ATVs has resulted in the death of a Canton man.

The highway patrol has identified the deceased victim as Steven Blouir.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 near Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township.

According to a news release, Blouir and a Louisville man were driving ATVs alongside each other on State Route 172.

The men’s vehicles sideswiped one another, sending both off the south side of the roadway, the highway patrol said.

According to the release, Blouir’s ATV overturned during the collision and he was struck by the second ATV.

The Stark County Coroner pronounced Blouir deceased on scene, the highway patrol said, and crews took the Louisville man to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, according to the release, which remains under investigation.

The highway patrol said both men were not wearing helmets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.