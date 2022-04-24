2 Strong 4 Bullies
11th Congressional District candidates discuss the digital divide

Watch town hall event live
11th Congressional District candidates participate in town hall
11th Congressional District candidates participate in town hall(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Shontel Brown and former Senator Nina Turner, candidates for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, will participate in a town hall to discuss the digital and media issues facing the city of Cleveland students, Sunday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Linsalata Alumni Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.

The event is being hosted by EYEJ: Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice.

The town hall will be issue-focused, specifically highlighting the issue of Cleveland’s Digital Divide and how it impacts Cleveland students.

This is not a debate, but rather a conversation between our city’s diverse youth and its political leadership. according to the event organizers.

Each candidate will have a section of time (around an hour) to answer questions from the youth and state their position on the Digital Divide, followed by a general Q&A.

