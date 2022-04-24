11th Congressional District candidates discuss the digital divide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Shontel Brown and former Senator Nina Turner, candidates for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, will participate in a town hall to discuss the digital and media issues facing the city of Cleveland students, Sunday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Linsalata Alumni Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.

The event is being hosted by EYEJ: Empowering Youth, Exploring Justice.

The town hall will be issue-focused, specifically highlighting the issue of Cleveland’s Digital Divide and how it impacts Cleveland students.

This is not a debate, but rather a conversation between our city’s diverse youth and its political leadership. according to the event organizers.

Each candidate will have a section of time (around an hour) to answer questions from the youth and state their position on the Digital Divide, followed by a general Q&A.

