30-year-old woman missing from Montville

Ashleigh Mary Kathryn Peter
Ashleigh Mary Kathryn Peter(Montville police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Montville Police Department is asking for your help in locating, 30-year-old Ashleigh Mary Kathryn Peter.

Ashleigh was last seen by her family around 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 21.

If you have seen her or spoken to her since that time, please call our office at 330-725-8314.

The attached photo is one of the last pictures taken of Ashleigh.

