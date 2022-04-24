30-year-old woman missing from Montville

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Montville Police Department is asking for your help in locating, 30-year-old Ashleigh Mary Kathryn Peter.

Ashleigh was last seen by her family around 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 21.

If you have seen her or spoken to her since that time, please call our office at 330-725-8314.

The attached photo is one of the last pictures taken of Ashleigh.

