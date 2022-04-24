2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

72-year-old woman with dementia missing from Cleveland

Eloise Fuller
Eloise Fuller(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 72-year-old woman who has dementia and other serious health conditions.

Eloise Fuller walked away from her home around 3 a.m. Sunday on West 138th Street in Cleveland, according to the alert.

She has not returned and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The alert said Fuller stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes.

She was possibly wearing a green gown with yellow, white, and red stripes when she left home.

Fuller may have also been wearing a black coat and gold durag with the black purse, according to the alert.

Call 911 if you see Eloise Fuller or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after ATV crash in Stark County
House fire occurs overnight in Eaton Township, Lorain County
Driver charged with OVI after hitting cruiser on scene of house fire in Lorain County
Little girl dies after hit-skip crash in Cleveland; woman in custody, police say
Child nearly drowns in Cuyahoga River before kayaker helps save her and her mother, Kent Fire...
Child nearly drowns in Cuyahoga River before kayaker helps save her and her mother, Kent Fire says