72-year-old woman with dementia missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 72-year-old woman who has dementia and other serious health conditions.

Eloise Fuller walked away from her home around 3 a.m. Sunday on West 138th Street in Cleveland, according to the alert.

She has not returned and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The alert said Fuller stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes.

She was possibly wearing a green gown with yellow, white, and red stripes when she left home.

Fuller may have also been wearing a black coat and gold durag with the black purse, according to the alert.

Call 911 if you see Eloise Fuller or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.