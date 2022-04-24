Child nearly drowns in Cuyahoga River before kayaker helps save her and her mother, Kent Fire says

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A kayaker helped save a woman and child struggling in the Cuyahoga River before police officers, firefighters, and a water rescue team got them all to safety, Kent Fire confirmed.

Capt. David Moore said Kent Dispatch started getting numerous 911 calls at 6:56 p.m. on April 23 reporting a small child and woman drowning in the river just south of the Main Street Bridge.

A whitewater kayaker had just left the river when he heard people shouting for help, Moore said.

When saw two people struggling in the water at the tip of the island, he immediately got back into his kayak and headed towards them downriver of the dam, according to Moore.

The kayaker helped both of them out of the water before he assessed the child who was showing signs of a near-drowning, Moore said.

Kent Police officers arrived within minutes and two officers swam to the island to help the kayaker with the victims, according to Moore.

“We commend both the kayaker these officers for their heroic efforts,” Moore stated.

Moore said the Kent Fire Department arrived on scene at 6:59 p.m. and rescue swimmers quickly went into the river.

Two swimmers went to the kayaker and police officers on the island and medically assessed both victims, according to Moore.

A rescue boat was sent to the island and safely got both victims off of it at 7:24 p.m., Moore said.

“Swift water operations, especially in this area of the area, are labor-intensive and require specialized training,” said Moore. “Units from the Portage County Water Rescue Team responded and played a vital role in assisting with this operation.”

Both the child and her mother were conscious at the time of the rescue, Moore said.

The Brimfield Fire Department took them to Akron Children’s Hospital, according to Moore.

“The collaborative efforts of our fire, police and water rescue team was a great example of professional teamwork. We all commend the kayaker for rescuing these victims,” Moore stated.

Child nearly drowns in Cuyahoga River before kayaker helps save her and her mother, Kent Fire says (Kent Fire)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.