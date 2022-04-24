Customers disappointed as Walmart in Mayfield Heights set to close next month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Henry Fain is one of the many reacting to the Walmart located on Mayfield Road, in Mayfield Heights closing next month.

The store is very close to where he lives “12 minutes,” he said.

According to state filings, 178 employees are expected to lose their jobs, with a chance to apply for new positions.

19 News reached out to Walmart but didn’t hear back today.

Walmart released a statement on April 19 about the closure.

“Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,” said Communications Director Felicia McCranie.

The store is set to close on Friday, May 20 but not everyone is ready to let go. That includes Cheryl Price.

“By them closing this particular store I just think that this was the worst decision they could have ever made,” Price said.

McCranie added they hope the associates will want to continue their careers at Walmart and all are eligible to transfer to another store. State filing said employees won’t be terminated until July.

In the end, Price and other customers say they fear they’ll be living in a food desert with the closure of this affordable option.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.