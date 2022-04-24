CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car that drove off from the scene.

The crash happened in the 3120 block of West 50th Street around 6:15 p.m. on April 23, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

EMS took the girl to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia confirmed officers have the passenger of the suspect’s car detained.

However, it was an unknown female who was behind the wheel of a dark four-door sedan that is still on the loose, Ciaccia said.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland Police say (WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.