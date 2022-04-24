2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland Police say

Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland...
Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland Police say(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car that drove off from the scene.

The crash happened in the 3120 block of West 50th Street around 6:15 p.m. on April 23, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

EMS took the girl to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia confirmed officers have the passenger of the suspect’s car detained.

However, it was an unknown female who was behind the wheel of a dark four-door sedan that is still on the loose, Ciaccia said.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland...
Driver who struck 6-year-old girl and left her in critical condition on the loose, Cleveland Police say(WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
‘Not Forgotten’: Northeast Ohio women start gravesite cleaning business to improve poor...
‘Not Forgotten’: Northeast Ohio women start gravesite cleaning business to improve poor cemetery conditions
Barber Waverly Willis giving free haircuts at Homeless Stand Down event
‘Homeless Stand Down’ gives help and hope in Cleveland