Little girl dies after hit-skip crash in Cleveland; woman in custody, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a little girl has died after being hit by a car Saturday evening that drove off from the scene.

A woman is in custody in connection to the deadly crash, according to police, who did not release the woman’s identity.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 3120 block of West 50th Street near Clark Avenue in the Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland Police said the 5-year-old girl ran out between two parked cars on the west side of West 50th Street heading east.

The car was heading northbound on West 50th Street and struck the girl, launching her forward and onto the ground in front of the vehicle, according to police.

The car then ran over the girl, Cleveland police said, and fled the crash scene heading west on Fanta Avenue then south on West 50th Street.

Cleveland police said Sunday morning that a car has been towed in connection with the fatal crash.

The 5-year-old received critical injuries, according to police, and died after being taken to MetroHealth.

The passenger returned to the scene following the crash and was detained by officers, Cleveland police said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Cleveland police will continue investigating the crash.

