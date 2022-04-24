Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SPCA flew to Buffalo and back to bring 45 pets here from overcrowded shelters to give them a better shot at finding their “furever” home.

The effort is part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s effort to fly more than 140 cats and dogs from Louisiana to Canada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

This relieves animal shelters that are overcrowded from “seasonal high-intake, short staffing, a shortage of shelter veterinarians, and slowing adoptions for larger dogs,” BISSELL said.

All of the animals were evaluated, treated, and prepared for the flight on April 23.

The cats and dogs were already paired with shelters that have the space to take them in prior to taking off.

“Transport is a lifeline to at-risk adoptable pets as shelters throughout the nation struggle with overcrowding,” said Cathy Bissel of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is incredibly grateful for our shelter and rescue partners who have opened their doors to give these deserving pets a second chance.

“We are so grateful that we can be a part of this important rescue mission. To be able to offer these pets a new life in a loving forever home is why we do what we do! Once they are brought into our shelter, they will stay with us until they are able to find their perfect family. We’re also extremely thankful to Bissell for taking the lead on this mission and for doing what they do to help at-risk pets” said Jeffrey Kocian, Executive Director of Northeast Ohio SPCA.

You can adopt your future four-legged friend from the shelter starting the week of April 25 at the Northeast Ohio SPCA shelter at 9555 Brookpark Rd. in Parma.

