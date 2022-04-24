2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like temperatures continue today; cool down for work week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today starts with sunshine before becoming partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers begin to arrive around daybreak as lows tonight retreat into the lower 60s.

Monday will feature periods of rain and temperatures falling through the 60s.

Under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs only in the lower 50s.

