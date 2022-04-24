2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver charged with OVI after hitting cruiser on scene of house fire in Lorain County

House fire occurs overnight in Eaton Township, Lorain County
House fire occurs overnight in Eaton Township, Lorain County(Source: 19 News Viewer Debbie Coon)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver was charged with OVI after hitting a cruiser that was directing traffic on scene of a house fire in Lorain County.

The trooper and driver received minor injuries in the collision that took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the fire occurred at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road in Eaton Township.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said he has not been advised of any fire-related injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a propane leak, according to LCSO.

