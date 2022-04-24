Driver charged with OVI after hitting cruiser on scene of house fire in Lorain County

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver was charged with OVI after hitting a cruiser that was directing traffic on scene of a house fire in Lorain County.

The trooper and driver received minor injuries in the collision that took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said the fire occurred at a home on Chestnut Ridge Road in Eaton Township.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said he has not been advised of any fire-related injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a propane leak, according to LCSO.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.