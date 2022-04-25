Akron police find loaded guns, ski mask, bulletproof vest during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in custody after being arrest with loaded handguns during a traffic stop on April 22.

According to Akron police, the driver of a grey Jeep was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Route 8 North and Fountain Street.

Officers said one weapon was recovered from the 28-year-old driver and the other from the 28-year-old passenger.

Officers added a bulletproof vest and a ski mask were found during a search of the car.

Items seized during Akron traffic stop ((Source: Akron police))

Both men are charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

The driver is also charged with having weapons under disability.

