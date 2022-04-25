Billboards in Cleveland seek young man’s killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Billboards are being put up in Cleveland in hopes of solving the murder of a 19-year-old college student in 2017.

Jayquan Tillman was an Eastern Michigan University student home on break when he was shot and killed at a house party on State Route 43 in Franklin Township, Portage County.

Jayquan Tillman was murdered in May 2017. ((Source: Family))

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an incident involving a person who stepped on someone else’s shoes.

“I’m just praying for justice honestly. To the person who stood there recording his body while he was dying. To the person who stood there recording his body while he was dying. To the person who made the 911 call. there was a murder in Kent,” said Latoya Williams, Tillman’s mother.

“He was really on the road to success. He graduated high school at 16, and had just finished his sophomore year of college at 18-years-old,” said Williams. “Just step up and do the right thing, you have nothing to fear.”

The billboards are going up along East 40th Street and Prospect Avenue and East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Investigators said several hundred people were at this party. They are hoping some of those people will see the big, billboards with Tillman’s face on them and speak out.

“I appreciate the detectives initiating that getting that started because that let’s me know he hasn’t been forgotten. They are still working the case, they are still treating the case like an open homicide investigation,” said Williams.

The Portage County investigators said they have information on a group of interest, but they do not have enough evidence to pursue for prosecution.

