2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police: Driver flees after crashing into 9-year-old who later died

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for a driver who fled after hitting a child in the city’s Central neighborhood.

The 9-year-old boy later died at MetroHealth, according to police, who did not release his identity.

Cleveland police said the crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Bohn Road.

The dark colored SUV pictured below struck the 9-year-old after he ran into the roadway from between two parked vehicles, according to police.

Cleveland police: Driver flees after crashing into 9-year-old who later died
Cleveland police: Driver flees after crashing into 9-year-old who later died(Source: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

This incident marks the second fatal hit-skip in Cleveland in just two days.

Girl dies after hit-skip crash in Cleveland; 17-year-old driver arrested, police say

Cleveland police said 5-year-old Apolina Asumani died Saturday evening after being hit by a driver who left the scene in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

The driver in that incident, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Jayquan Tillman (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
Billboards in Cleveland seek young man’s killer
Dezmon Lawrence (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for a rape in Elyria
Lakewood Police
Westlake man charged with OVI after crash kills Lakewood woman
(SOURCE: WOIO)
SUV, semi collide on I-90 in Cleveland