CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for a driver who fled after hitting a child in the city’s Central neighborhood.

The 9-year-old boy later died at MetroHealth, according to police, who did not release his identity.

Cleveland police said the crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Bohn Road.

The dark colored SUV pictured below struck the 9-year-old after he ran into the roadway from between two parked vehicles, according to police.

Cleveland police: Driver flees after crashing into 9-year-old who later died (Source: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

This incident marks the second fatal hit-skip in Cleveland in just two days.

Cleveland police said 5-year-old Apolina Asumani died Saturday evening after being hit by a driver who left the scene in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

The driver in that incident, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.