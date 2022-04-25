Cleveland police: Driver flees after crashing into 9-year-old who later died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for a driver who fled after hitting a child in the city’s Central neighborhood.
The 9-year-old boy later died at MetroHealth, according to police, who did not release his identity.
Cleveland police said the crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Bohn Road.
The dark colored SUV pictured below struck the 9-year-old after he ran into the roadway from between two parked vehicles, according to police.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.
You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
This incident marks the second fatal hit-skip in Cleveland in just two days.
Cleveland police said 5-year-old Apolina Asumani died Saturday evening after being hit by a driver who left the scene in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.
The driver in that incident, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.
