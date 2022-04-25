Dump truck with no brakes barely misses Medina County school bus (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Montville police have released video of what could have been a disastrous situation last week, when a dump truck couldn’t stop as it was approaching a school bus picking up children out at a stop.

In the dashcam video, mounted in the dump truck, you can hear the driver begin to panic, blare the truck’s horn, with the flashing stop sign extended from the school bus.

Because oncoming traffic was stopped for the bus, the driver of the dump truck was able to pull into the left lane and at the last second swerve back into the right lane after passing the bus.

Fortunately, no kids had started crossing in front of the bus and the crash was avoided.

