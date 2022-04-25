2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dump truck with no brakes barely misses Medina County school bus (video)

Last week in Medina county, a dump truck with failing breaks, narrowly missed a school bus that...
Last week in Medina county, a dump truck with failing breaks, narrowly missed a school bus that was dropping off children.(Source: Montville Police)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Montville police have released video of what could have been a disastrous situation last week, when a dump truck couldn’t stop as it was approaching a school bus picking up children out at a stop.

<

In the dashcam video, mounted in the dump truck, you can hear the driver begin to panic, blare the truck’s horn, with the flashing stop sign extended from the school bus.

Because oncoming traffic was stopped for the bus, the driver of the dump truck was able to pull into the left lane and at the last second swerve back into the right lane after passing the bus.

Fortunately, no kids had started crossing in front of the bus and the crash was avoided.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Perkins Township Police: Teen arrested after shooting ‘Orbeez’ pellets at strangers
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police evacuate Social Security office after white powder scare
family dollar
Cajera del Family Dollar le dispara a asaltante
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
Akron homeowner catches burglar in room, holds at gunpoint until police arrive