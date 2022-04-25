2 Strong 4 Bullies
EF-0 tornado touches down in Lorain County, NWS confirms

Storm Damage
Storm Damage(WOIO-19)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An EF-0 tornado touched down in Eaton Township, in eastern Lorain County, this afternoon at 2:19 PM, according to the National Weather Service.

[Strong storms cause damage in Lorain County]

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 mph and a path length of under one mile.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was on the ground for approximately one minute.

Their storm survey discovered damage to several industrial buildings and vehicles off Eaton Commerce Way, south of Ohio State Route 82.

There were no injuries or fatalities.

