2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very warm morning, a strong cold front is set to move through this afternoon. There is a high chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms could turn severe with wind and hail being the main threats. The team will be monitoring this for you throughout the day. The summer like weekend will be a memory as the pattern flips again. Much colder air will build in starting tonight. Temperatures will be in the 40s by tomorrow morning. We won’t climb much in the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 40s to around 50 degrees. The heart of the cold air will be in place Wednesday. We think enough moisture will be around for some lake effect snow to roll in off of the lake. High temperatures Wednesday will struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Monday will bring a risk of strong storms
19 First Alert Weather Day: Monday will bring a risk of strong storms
19 First Alert Weather Day: Monday will bring a risk of strong storms
19 First Alert Weather Day: Monday will bring a risk of strong storms
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a major cool down this week
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a major cool down this week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/24/2022