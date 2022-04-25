FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very warm morning, a strong cold front is set to move through this afternoon. There is a high chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms could turn severe with wind and hail being the main threats. The team will be monitoring this for you throughout the day. The summer like weekend will be a memory as the pattern flips again. Much colder air will build in starting tonight. Temperatures will be in the 40s by tomorrow morning. We won’t climb much in the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 40s to around 50 degrees. The heart of the cold air will be in place Wednesday. We think enough moisture will be around for some lake effect snow to roll in off of the lake. High temperatures Wednesday will struggle to hit 40 degrees.

