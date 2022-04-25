2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Perkins Township Police: Teen arrested after shooting ‘Orbeez’ pellets at strangers
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police evacuate Social Security office after white powder scare
The more hands-off approach to Twitter's content moderation that Elon Musk envisions has many...
Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war