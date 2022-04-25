Lorain suspect steals over $300 worth of items from local Walmart, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief stole over $300 worth of items from a local Walmart last week, Lorain police confirmed, and investigators need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened April 22 at the Walmart located at 4380 Leavitt Rd. in Lorain.

The suspect then took the stolen items and left in an unknown car, police said in a Facebook post.

The Lorain Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in a Theft Offense. The person pictured below... Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Monday, April 25, 2022

Anyone with information, which can remain anonymous, can contact Detective Sanders Sanchez at 440-204-2174

