2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain suspect steals over $300 worth of items from local Walmart, police say

A thief stole over $300 worth of items from a local Walmart last week, Lorain police confirmed,...
A thief stole over $300 worth of items from a local Walmart last week, Lorain police confirmed, and investigators need help identifying the suspect.(Source: Lorain Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief stole over $300 worth of items from a local Walmart last week, Lorain police confirmed, and investigators need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened April 22 at the Walmart located at 4380 Leavitt Rd. in Lorain.

The suspect then took the stolen items and left in an unknown car, police said in a Facebook post.

The Lorain Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in a Theft Offense. The person pictured below...

Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Monday, April 25, 2022

Anyone with information, which can remain anonymous, can contact Detective Sanders Sanchez at 440-204-2174

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserve

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

A portion of the fencing on the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation was knocked out in a...
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another...
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two
Aliana Torres
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found safe
Voting rights taken away: Akron woman has been waiting weeks for absentee ballot
19 News helps Akron woman finally receive absentee ballot after weeks of waiting
Man killed at Cleveland basketball court may not have been the shooters’ intended target
Man killed at Cleveland basketball court may not have been the shooters’ intended target