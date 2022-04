CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Oklahoma builds a state for a player if he wins the Heisman trophy. Baker Mayfield’s was revealed over the weekend, and the resemblance is being questioned by many.

I wonder if the guy who sculpted the Baker Mayfield statue just had a torn labrum in his shoulder, but insisted on chiseling anyway. pic.twitter.com/iAnAJhL5Bz — The April 💙 (@TheEmpressApril) April 23, 2022

I hope @robertpatrickT2 can make the time to visit his Heisman pose statue at OU! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VcBBiU1q46 — Jarred (@J_Milliken) April 23, 2022

Check out this cool new statue of Drew Brees, Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew, and Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/G3Bajw0zo1 — Tater Miles (@TaterGoneWild) April 24, 2022

