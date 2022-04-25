Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during severe storm
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a severe thunderstorm makes its way through the area.
The FirstEnergy website said about 3,300 customers are impacted by outages as of 4:10 p.m.
According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Cuyahoga, Huron, Lorain, Trumbull and Geauga counties the most:
- Cuyahoga County: 592 outages reported
- Huron County: 428 outages reported
- Lorain County: 86 outages reported
- Geauga County: 263 outages reported
- Trumbull County: 1,969 outages reported
Power is expected to be restored to most by late Monday afternoon, according to the website.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.