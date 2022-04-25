Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during severe storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a severe thunderstorm makes its way through the area.

The FirstEnergy website said about 3,300 customers are impacted by outages as of 4:10 p.m.

According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Cuyahoga, Huron, Lorain, Trumbull and Geauga counties the most:

Cuyahoga County: 592 outages reported

Huron County: 428 outages reported

Lorain County: 86 outages reported

Geauga County: 263 outages reported

Trumbull County: 1,969 outages reported

Power is expected to be restored to most by late Monday afternoon, according to the website.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.