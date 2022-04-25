2 Strong 4 Bullies
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during severe storm

(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a severe thunderstorm makes its way through the area.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Weather warning issued for your area? Check here

The FirstEnergy website said about 3,300 customers are impacted by outages as of 4:10 p.m.

Strong storms cause damage in Lorain County

According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Cuyahoga, Huron, Lorain, Trumbull and Geauga counties the most:

  • Cuyahoga County: 592 outages reported
  • Huron County: 428 outages reported
  • Lorain County: 86 outages reported
  • Geauga County: 263 outages reported
  • Trumbull County: 1,969 outages reported

Power is expected to be restored to most by late Monday afternoon, according to the website.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

