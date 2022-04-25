Sagamore Hills man dies in motorcycle accident at I-71 and I-480
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old Sagamore Hills man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 23.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Russell Joseph Shriver.
According to Cleveland police, the accident happened at I-71 North and I-480 East.
EMS transported Shriver to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
