Sagamore Hills man dies in motorcycle accident at I-71 and I-480

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old Sagamore Hills man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 23.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Russell Joseph Shriver.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened at I-71 North and I-480 East.

EMS transported Shriver to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

