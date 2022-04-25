Severe storms move out this evening; March-like air moves in for the middle of the week (Northeast Ohio weather):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through our area today, and it certainly packed a punch.

Strong storms swept across northern Ohio this afternoon, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Our entire coverage area will be dry by 8:00 PM.

Now that the storm threat has shifted east, our attention will turn to the major cool down we’re forecasting for the middle of the work week.

This return to more March-like weather will be gradual, but it may be somewhat jarring after such a wonderful weekend.

We’ll start by falling into the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be on the cooler side, too; we’re forecasting highs in the low 50s.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 60s!

Cold air will continue to spill into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll drop into the 30s Tuesday evening, and we’ll stay there through late Thursday morning!

A few lake effect snow showers will drift over the area Tuesday night through Wednesday.

These will briefly reduce visibility for travelers on the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the forecast, and we’ll slowly thaw out each day going forward.

Expect highs in the mid 40s on Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, temperatures will return to the low 50s.

Finally, we’ll make our way back into the 60s this weekend.

