Advertisement

Tornado damages storage facility in Lorain County

By Julia Bingel and Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are multiple reports of damage in Eaton Township and Columbia Township due to a line of strong storms went through the area Monday afternoon.

The Nation Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Eaton Township, in eastern Lorain County, around 2:19 PM.

According to Columbia Township firefighters, the majority of the damage is located on State Route 82 between the two townships.

There are reports of trees down and damage to buildings, but no report of any injuries.

In Eaton Township, firefighters responded to a storage unit facility on Eaton Commerce Parkway, off of State Route 82. for major structural damage.

“It was a normal day until it wasn’t,” said Dustin Maddocks. “We were working and looked out the side of the building and saw a black wall coming toward us.”

Maddocks works in one of the buildings next to the storage facility.

“The trees were pretty much laying over and we were pretty concerned about that. We then saw parts of the roof fly over the roof of our building,” he said.

Many of the people who own storage space in the damaged building told 19 News there personal belongings weren’t heavily damaged because the building has a ceiling beneath the original roof.

Some reported water damage.

“When I came around the corner and saw the roof gone off the building, I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ Fortunately it was just the roof. The ceilings are still in tact,” said a man who only identified himself as Eric.

He told 19 News he was the president of the association that the storage unit owners belong to.

Storage unit damaged
Storage unit damaged((Source: Lorain County))

There are no reports of injuries in Eaton Township at this time.

Storage unit damaged
Storage unit damaged((Source: WOIO))
Storage unit damage
Storage unit damage((Source: WOIO))

There are also reports of power outages in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

A portion of the fencing on the I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation was knocked out in a...
Damaged fence on I-90 bridge over Rocky River Reservation likely won’t be fixed for another month or two
