CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an accident on I-90 East at the E. 140th Street exit.

According to officers, the accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday between a semi-cab and a SUV.

MVA I-90E at the E140th street exit. A semi-tractor without a trailer versus a suv. Unknown injuries lose the right three lanes just in front of E140th. pic.twitter.com/I6g1sltVUN — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 25, 2022

Both vehicles were pushed into a retaining wall.

First responders on the scene said nobody was injured.

