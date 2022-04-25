Trial underway for 81-year-old Cleveland man facing charges for trying to meet up with teenager for sexual activity
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for an 81-year-old man facing charges for trying to meet up with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sexual activity.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said James Corcoran, of Cleveland, had sexually explicit online conversations with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
Following the conversations, Corcoran allegedly traveled to a pre-arranged location to meet up with the teenager and was arrested on the scene, said prosecutors.
Corcoran is charged with:
- One count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
- One count of importuning
- One count of possessing criminal tools
His trial is being heard in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli.
