Trial underway for 81-year-old Cleveland man facing charges for trying to meet up with teenager for sexual activity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for an 81-year-old man facing charges for trying to meet up with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sexual activity.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said James Corcoran, of Cleveland, had sexually explicit online conversations with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

James Corcoran ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Following the conversations, Corcoran allegedly traveled to a pre-arranged location to meet up with the teenager and was arrested on the scene, said prosecutors.

Corcoran is charged with:

One count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

One count of importuning

One count of possessing criminal tools

His trial is being heard in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.