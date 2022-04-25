2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for a rape in Elyria

Dezmon Lawrence (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Dezmon Lawrence (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals, Elyria police officers,Lorain police officers, Lorain County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are looking for a fugitive wanted for several crimes.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Dezmon Lawrence, 39, is wanted for a rape in Elyria and aggravated possession of drugs in Lorain.

The deputies said Lawrence had fentanyl while in possession of a weapon and the troopers also have a warrant out for him for drug possession.

Lawrence was last known to be living in Elyria and Cleveland.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. (1-866-492-6833)

