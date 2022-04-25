Video shows alleged drunken driver hit cruiser in Lorain County (dashcam)

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver is facing several charges after hitting a cruiser that was directing traffic on the scene of a house fire in Lorain County.

The trooper and driver received minor injuries in the collision, the highway patrol said.

The driver was identified by the highway patrol as 72-year-old David J. Morrissey.

Morrissey was charged with OVI, violation of duties upon approaching a stationary public safety vehicle, distracted driving and open container.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 37700 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Eaton Township.

