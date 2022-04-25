2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Video shows alleged drunken driver hit cruiser in Lorain County (dashcam)

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver is facing several charges after hitting a cruiser that was directing traffic on the scene of a house fire in Lorain County.

Massive fire destroys Lorain County home

The trooper and driver received minor injuries in the collision, the highway patrol said.

The driver was identified by the highway patrol as 72-year-old David J. Morrissey.

Morrissey was charged with OVI, violation of duties upon approaching a stationary public safety vehicle, distracted driving and open container.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 37700 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Eaton Township.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Another Tiktok challenge is getting the attention of Springfield police. It’s called The Orbeez...
Perkins Township Police: Teen arrested after shooting ‘Orbeez’ pellets at strangers
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police evacuate Social Security office after white powder scare
family dollar
Cajera del Family Dollar le dispara a asaltante
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
Akron homeowner catches burglar in room, holds at gunpoint until police arrive