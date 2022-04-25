2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake man charged with OVI after crash kills Lakewood woman

Lakewood Police
Lakewood Police(Lakewood Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake man was charged Monday following a crash that killed a 55-year-old woman this weekend in Lakewood, according to police.

Lakewood police said Franklin T. Kutz, 36, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI; he could spend up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine if convicted.

Alcohol a suspected factor in crash that killed Lakewood woman, police say

According to police, Josephine Sever was driving on Cove Avenue at Clinton Boulevard when Kutz struck her vehicle in the intersection.

The collision sent both vehicles into several parked cars, police said.

Sever died after being taken to MetroHealth.

Lakewood police said Kutz was taken into custody following the crash but has since posted a bond of $50,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

