1 year later: Family continues push to find suspect who killed mother of 3 in Cleveland

By Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rosemary Hill was sitting in her car just after returning to her Slavic Village home in April of 2021 when two males walked up to her vehicle and opened fire.

Hill was hit in her face and chest, and died on the scene.

Tragically, Hill’s 14- year-old son was also in the vehicle, but he was unhurt due in large measure to his mother’s last words to him: “Get down and be quiet.”

On Monday, her older sister Mary Smith spoke exclusively with 19 News about the toll her sibling’s death is having on her and her nephew.

“It has been terrible. Pretty much not a day goes by where I don’t cry and it’s not just losing a sibling, younger sister, no justice. I’m clueless, I could be looking at the murderer every day. Does he talk about her? Does he talked about what happened? I have a lot of moments to where I cry. He tells me, ‘Well, do like I do auntie.’, I try not to think about her, so I guess that’s how he copes.”

Smith is raising him because his mother was murdered.

Cleveland police are still looking for the two males who shot and killed Rosemary Hill.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

