$1,000 bond set for Cuyahoga Falls man accused of killing his own dog

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 57-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man accused of killing his own pit bull and throwing him in the trash appeared in Stow Municipal Court.

The judge set Darol Vinson’s bond at $1,000.00 at 10 percent.

Cuyahoga Falls police said Vinson killed the dog on April 23.

The dog was found in a trash bin on Prange Drive and suffered “obvious signs of trauma” said officers.

Vinson is charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

On top of the animal cruelty, Vinson was also charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals.

