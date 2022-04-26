14-year-old girl Cleveland girl missing since April 22 found safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults confirmed 14-year-old Aliana Torres, who had been missing since April 22, was found safe on April 26.

On Tuesday, Torres’ mother received texts and phone calls that made her physically ill.

Cleveland mother Sherlie Montalvo received several phone calls and texts from someone claiming to know where her daughter is.

She said they told her if she didn’t pay them $200 dollars, her 14-year-old would be sold into the sex trade.

Montalvo said she has no idea if these texts are coming from a scammer or if her daughter is truly in danger.

“She was like, ‘Mommy, I’m gonna go to sleep. I love you. I’ll see you in the morning’ and everything was fine,” recalled Montalvo. “She went upstairs to her room and next thing I know my husband; my son went upstairs, and she was gone.”

The most disturbing part about his disappearance, the teen left her cell phone behind.

“That was like our biggest like concern because she had her phone. She had her phone with her and before she left because I talked to her on the phone, and it was just left in front of my TV.”

Before she was found safe, Sherlie Montalvo said she hadn’t heard from her daughter since she left, but said she heard from her friend that she may have been seen in Akron.

She reported her daughter missing to Cleveland police Friday night.

“They said, ‘your daughter’s just one of those girls that just want to go have fun and look for fun and boys,’” recalled Montalvo. “That was the answer that I got from Cleveland Police.”

On Tuesday, she received these sickening texts claiming her daughter was about to be sold into the sex trade.

“Texting that if I wanted to see my daughter back, we had to send the money that she was getting ready to be put for sex trafficking and then I tried to ask like that I needed to know that they really have my daughter that like I asked for pictures,” explained Montalvo. “I asked whether my daughter had any piercings, or she had any scars. But what she was wearing their answer was that she was in lingerie and ready to be sold.”

She said police told her it was likely a scam since she had posted her number on social media.

Before she was found, Torres was last seen leaving her West 130th Street home around 9 p.m., according to Cleveland Missing.

“This behavior is uncommon for Aliana, which has raised concerns at to her wellbeing,” Cleveland Missing stated.

“I know my daughter is really smart and I know she’s really strong,” Montalvo said. “So, I know she could be okay, and I don’t know what they could be doing to her, like, that’s like my biggest fear is for something to happen to her being raped or anything, like that’s just my biggest fear right now.”

She was described as 5′1″ to 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds, with dark brown and black hair, and brown eyes.

“Her little brother’s been sick like he couldn’t eat,” said Montalvo. “He was crying like we had to tell him that she was okay with her friend in order to keep him calm because he wasn’t eating, he wasn’t nothing. Couldn’t sleep or nothing. He kept crying and saying to my daughter, ‘My sister was taken by El Cuco’ which is a monster.”

Editor’s Note: The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults reported Torres to be missing since April 12. Torres’ family told 19 News she has been missing since April 22.

Aliana Torres (Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults)

