19 Investigates: Juvenile suspect charged with 5-year-old’s hit-skip death has violent criminal history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Court records paint an alarming picture of the 17-year-old girl behind the wheel of a deadly hit and run.

19 Investigates discovered the girl has a violent criminal history dating back to 2019 when she was just 13 years old: disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, property damage, and domestic violence charges amongst other findings.

19 News has reported extensively when Cleveland Police asked the community to help find the girl after she went missing in 2021 and earlier this year in February.

The juvenile was supposed to be living in the care of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. but was delinquent when police say she hit and killed 5-year-old Apolina Asumani last Saturday.

Apolina Asumani was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday, April 23, 2022. (WOIO-TV)

Officers say the little girl ran out from between two parked cars when a dark-colored sedan hit her, dragged her, and then took off.

Neighbors provided Ring camera footage to 19 News of the accident. It is edited to not show the impact.

The passenger in the car returned to the scene and told police the driver threatened her with a gun. Shortly after, police arrested the 17-year-old girl for Apolina’s death. Court records reveal she does not have a valid driver’s license.

The 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges: aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, intimidation of a crime victim or witness, tampering with evidence and several firearm charges.

Tuesday morning, a 19 News crew tried to talk to the juvenile’s mother at her home but she didn’t have much to say.

There are no updates on the next court date at the time of this broadcast.

The Refugee Response and friends started fundraisers for the family and raised more than $4200.

Click here if you’d like to contribute.

