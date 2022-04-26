Akron homeowner catches burglar in room, holds at gunpoint until police arrive

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A burglar is in custody after she broke into an Akron home and was confronted by the armed homeowner.

According to Akron police, Erin Myers, 29, kicked in the rear door of a home in the 1600 block of Hampton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner told police he heard the commotion, went to investigate and found Myers in his home.

Police said the homeowner got Myers on the ground and held her at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Myers is now charged with burglary.

