CDC: 3 in 4 kids have had COVID-19

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The AP is reporting a recent study from the CDC shows that 75% of children 17 and younger have been infected with COVID-19.

The research comes from the blood samples of 200,000 Americans and checked for non-vaccine infections. In addition to 75% of kids seeing infections, more than half of all Americans had signs of infections according to the study.

Infection rates rose dramatically between December and February according to the study, which coincides with the omicron surge.

The study was released the same day Pfizer submitted for approval of a booster dose to kids ages 5-11, something that has been approved for those 12 and older.

