Child believed to make Parkside Elementary bomb threat, Lake County sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office believes a young child made the bomb threat left on the Parkside Elementary School’s voicemail, Sheriff Frank Leonbruno confirmed.

Riverside Local Schools notified the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. on April 25 that a message was left on their school voicemail service stating a bomb was left inside a specific classroom inside Parkside Elementary, Leonbruno said.

According to Leonbruno, the message was left on the voicemail over the weekend, and was not received until Monday morning when staff began to arrive at the Concord Township school.

Once they received the voicemail, the district diverted school busses from Parkside Elementary to the Concord Township Town Hall, Leonbruno said.

Deputies responded to Parkside Elementary to investigate the threat alongside the Concord Township Fire Department, according to Leonbruno.

Leonbruno said a review of the alarm and security camera system did not reveal any unusual activity over the past week, and no suspicious items were found during the first responders’ search of the building.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office believes a young child left the bomb threat message at this point in the investigation, Leonbruno confirmed.

The school day continued at 10 a.m. when Riverside Local Schools administration determined there was no danger at Parkside Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

