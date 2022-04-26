CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kennels are already full at City Dogs Cleveland as the busiest time of the year approaches, so what better time to rescue your future four-legged best friend than on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day?!

Adoption fees will be reduced to $21 on April 30 to celebrate the day with walk-up adopters welcome without an appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Dogs said their adoption counselors will be ready to help you find a good fit from the completely full shelter.

“Whether you’re looking for someone to accompany you on all sorts of outdoor adventures as the weather gets warmer, or someone to hang out with on the couch at home, we can help make a match,” City Dogs stated. “You can be sure that whoever you bring home will have tons of love to give.”

You can see all the adoptable dogs ahead of time by clicking here.

If you want to set up an appointment to meet a pup that stole your heart online or beat a potential crowd, click to schedule!

City Dogs Cleveland said, “We’re just now getting into our busiest time of year and are already full - help us find homes for our great pups!”

City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30 (City Dogs Cleveland)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.