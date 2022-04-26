2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30

City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30(City Dogs Cleveland)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kennels are already full at City Dogs Cleveland as the busiest time of the year approaches, so what better time to rescue your future four-legged best friend than on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day?!

Adoption fees will be reduced to $21 on April 30 to celebrate the day with walk-up adopters welcome without an appointment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Dogs said their adoption counselors will be ready to help you find a good fit from the completely full shelter.

“Whether you’re looking for someone to accompany you on all sorts of outdoor adventures as the weather gets warmer, or someone to hang out with on the couch at home, we can help make a match,” City Dogs stated. “You can be sure that whoever you bring home will have tons of love to give.”

You can see all the adoptable dogs ahead of time by clicking here.

If you want to set up an appointment to meet a pup that stole your heart online or beat a potential crowd, click to schedule!

City Dogs Cleveland said, “We’re just now getting into our busiest time of year and are already full - help us find homes for our great pups!”

City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30
City Dogs Cleveland reduces fees for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30(City Dogs Cleveland)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
Northeast Ohio SPCA flies in over 45 cats and dogs to relieve overcrowded shelters
Cleveland couple fundraises for pet oxygen masks after firefighters save dogs from burning home
Cleveland couple fundraises for pet oxygen masks after firefighters save dogs from burning home
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service
Sandusky Police K-9 Gunner retires after nearly 8 years of service
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service
University of Akron Police K-9 Halo dies after 10 years of service