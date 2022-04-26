Cleveland Browns announces multi-year sports betting partnership agreement with Bally’s Interactive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns named Bally’s Interactive as the team’s official sports betting partner on April 26.

With sports betting anticipated to be operational in Ohio by the beginning of 2023, the Browns and Bally’s are preparing to have all partnership elements fully accessible to fans on the first officially permitted date, according to a news release from the team.

The partnership will include a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, officials said.

The agreement will allow fans ages 21 and up to part take in the sports betting experience while being able to catch up on action from across the league, the release said.

“In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally’s Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences, and we look forward to supporting Bally’s efforts to provide these innovative opportunities to Browns fans and all sports fans in Ohio in the near future,” said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. “As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally’s will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio.”

Bally’s Interactive’s Chief Operating Officer of North America, Adi Dhandhania, said that the company is excited to partner with the franchise, adding that it will bring the team’s fanbase more ways to engage in sports betting through their platforms.

“The Browns’ stadium and gameday atmosphere provide a great opportunity for us to showcase our Bally Bet Sportsbook app and Bally Play products in Ohio,” Dhandhania said.

Officials also said that Bally’s plans to launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on events anywhere in the stadium or in Ohio.

