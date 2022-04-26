2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns announces multi-year sports betting partnership agreement with Bally’s Interactive

The Cleveland Browns named Bally’s Interactive as the team’s official sports betting partner on...
The Cleveland Browns named Bally’s Interactive as the team’s official sports betting partner on April 26.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns named Bally’s Interactive as the team’s official sports betting partner on April 26.

With sports betting anticipated to be operational in Ohio by the beginning of 2023, the Browns and Bally’s are preparing to have all partnership elements fully accessible to fans on the first officially permitted date, according to a news release from the team.

The partnership will include a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, officials said.

The agreement will allow fans ages 21 and up to part take in the sports betting experience while being able to catch up on action from across the league, the release said.

“In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally’s Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences, and we look forward to supporting Bally’s efforts to provide these innovative opportunities to Browns fans and all sports fans in Ohio in the near future,” said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. “As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally’s will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio.”

Bally’s Interactive’s Chief Operating Officer of North America, Adi Dhandhania, said that the company is excited to partner with the franchise, adding that it will bring the team’s fanbase more ways to engage in sports betting through their platforms.

“The Browns’ stadium and gameday atmosphere provide a great opportunity for us to showcase our Bally Bet Sportsbook app and Bally Play products in Ohio,” Dhandhania said.

Officials also said that Bally’s plans to launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on events anywhere in the stadium or in Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

2022 NFL Draft
Schwab’s Browns Mock Draft
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Carolina out on Mayfield before Draft
Baker Mayfield's statue was revealed over the weekend.
Baker Mayfield’s statue revealed: Does it look anything like him?
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson, other Cleveland Browns players report to Berea for offseason workouts