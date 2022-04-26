Cleveland council proposes reducing penalties for fare evasion, ‘misconduct’ on public transit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposal was introduced during Monday night’s regular Cleveland council meeting that, if passed, would encourage the reduction of penalties for people who evade paying fares aboard the city’s public transportation system.

The proposed legislation would request that fines for fare evasion and other acts of misconduct, including smoking, spitting, eating or drinking in prohibited areas, and listening to music too loudly, be lowered to $25.

Violators would not be jailed under the measure that was discussed during Monday’s council hearing.

The Cleveland City Council can only encourage the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police to follow the new proposed penalty guidelines since the agency is a separate state-created entity.

Under current code, fare evasion is a fourth-degree misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 30 days in jail with a $250 fine.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 9.

