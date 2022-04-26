Cleveland police evacuate Social Security office after white powder scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Social Security Office was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after white powder fell out of an envelope an employee opened.

The office is located in the 11600 block of Shaker Blvd. on the city’s East side.

Homeland Security officers, Cleveland firefighters, Cleveland police and FBI agents all responded to the scene.

According to first responders, one employee was opening up a letter in the hallway when the white powder came out of the envelope.

The employee immediately told a supervisor who called 911 and had the building evacuated.

First responders said the employee who opened the letter was the only one exposed to the substance.

According to the FBI, after an assessment of the situation on the scene, it was determined there was no threat and employees were allowed to return to work.

