CSU president to leave due to ‘differences’ on how university should be led

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State University announced on Tuesday morning that trustee members and President Harlan Sands have agreed to mutually part ways.

One factor in the decision was cited as “differences regarding how the university should be led in the future,” according to information from the school.

“The board recognizes that CSU has made significant advances during Sands’ tenure and is on solid footing,” board of trustees chairman David Reynolds said. “Over time, however, it has become clear that this simply is not a good match for either party going forward.”

Cleveland State University’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, Dr. Laura Bloomberg, has already been named successor to Sands as the school’s president.

“At the same time, we are very pleased that in Dr. Bloomberg we have an energetic, dynamic and highly qualified academic leader already within our ranks who is exceedingly prepared to lead this university as it emerges from a very challenging period,” Reynolds added. “During her relatively brief tenure at CSU, she has quickly demonstrated her ability to work well with faculty and students, as well as excellent external relations and fund-raising skills.”

Dr. Bloomberg will be Cleveland State University’s eighth president. Sands served in that role since 2018 and will remain president during a transition period through June 24.

“What we accomplished together to keep our campus safe during a pandemic, grow enrollments, develop and implement ground-breaking student success initiatives, build partnerships, expand our faculty, and bring new investors onboard is a credit to the great work that you have done to make CSU what it is today,” Sands said.

