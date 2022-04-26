2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Falls man kills his own dog, dumps body in trash, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police confirmed a resident was arrested for cruelty to animals after allegedly killing his own dog and dumping his body in the trash.

Police identified the owner of the male pit bull as 57-year-old Darol Vinson.

Residents found the dog dead “with obvious signs of trauma” in a trash bin on Prange Drive around 5:45 a.m. on April 23, according to police.

On top of the animal cruelty, Vinson was also charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals and taken to Summit County Jail, police said.

No other information on the pit bull or manner of death was shared by police at this time.

