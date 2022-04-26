2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Daily aspirin provides little benefit, study says

A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases. (CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For years, daily low-dose aspirin was recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke.

Scientists now say they see little benefit for most healthy people and say it may contribute to a risk of bleeding in your stomach or brain that goes up as you get older.

The latest recommendations are from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

The group said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases.

If you’re between 40 and 59 years old, the group leaves it up to you and your doctor to decide whether you should take a daily aspirin in specific circumstances.

If you’ve had a heart attack, a stroke or other heart or circulation problems and your doctor has put you on daily aspirin, don’t stop taking it.

Instead, talk with them about what the new recommendations mean for you.

The recommendations were published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
European leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as ‘blackmail’
Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn
Changing housing market
Former mortgage company employee speaks out after being laid off
CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings