Elyria man wanted after shooting at moving car, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police issued a search on April 26 for a man connected to a shooting incident that happened last week.

The incident happened at 3:18 p.m. April 22, when the man shot two times at a white car while it was moving on Washington Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The white car has not been found, according to police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or rconway@cityofelyria.org.

Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

