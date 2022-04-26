2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria man wanted after shooting at moving car, police say

Elyria police issued a search on April 26 for a man connected to a shooting incident last week.
Elyria police issued a search on April 26 for a man connected to a shooting incident last week.(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police issued a search on April 26 for a man connected to a shooting incident that happened last week.

The incident happened at 3:18 p.m. April 22, when the man shot two times at a white car while it was moving on Washington Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Case #22-10028 Incident: Shooting Location: 290 Washington Avenue, Elyria Summary: On 04/22/22 at 3:18PM this male...

Posted by Elyria Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The white car has not been found, according to police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or rconway@cityofelyria.org.

Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

