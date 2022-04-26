Elyria man wanted after shooting at moving car, police say
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police issued a search on April 26 for a man connected to a shooting incident that happened last week.
The incident happened at 3:18 p.m. April 22, when the man shot two times at a white car while it was moving on Washington Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The white car has not been found, according to police.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or rconway@cityofelyria.org.
Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.
